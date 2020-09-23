Gilmore, David Leckie

Our community sadly lost a local music icon and beloved family member, when David Leckie Gilmore, went to join his father, Wussy Gilmore, in Heaven on Sunday, September 20, 2020. David was born, along with his twin brother Alan, on January 14, 1959. He was born and raised in Culpeper, VA a place he held dear to his heart, as evident in his original song, "Culpeper Virginia." David shared his love of life and music with all that he met. His repertoire encompassed all genres, a true crowd pleaser for all ages. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of all who knew and loved him. David, a devoted son, brother, uncle and friend, is survived by his life partner, Donna Lynn Rector. His mother, Jacqueline R. Gilmore. Four siblings, Elaine Gilmore Smiley and husband, Tom, Jeanne Gilmore Ascari and husband, Craig, Charles Wayland (Chuckie) Gilmore and wife, Julie, and Robert F (Alan) Gilmore and wife, Frankie. Plus, numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service is scheduled for 6 pm on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Found & Son Funeral Chapels, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA 22701. Due to COVID mandates masks are required to enter the building. The family would like to invite those that are not able to attend to share in the visitation via live stream by joining at https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=160079256177971 Interment will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, VA 22701. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.