Galley Roger Gough Sr., 78, of Culpeper, VA, passed peacefully on July 22, 2020 at his residence. He was born June 16, 1942, one of twelve children to the late Bernard and Daisy Bragg Gough. Roger could always be found in his shop mechanicing on a lawn mower or his neighbors' tractor. Hunting, fishing, and coin collecting were favorite past times. Spending time with family and grandchildren was important, either cook-outs or yearly vacations to Emerald Isle N.C. or Pigeon Ford Tennessee. Roger retired from Payne's Hay and Straw after dedicating 30 years of employment to them. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Mary Woodard Gough; two children, Roger Gough Jr. (Melissa), Paige Wise (Jeff); six grandchildren, Jacob, Maggie, Amanda, Marissa, Makayla, Zeb; eight great-grandchildren; siblings Fred Gough, Curtis Gough and Beatrice Gough; and his best friend, Lee Brown. Roger will be dearly missed but his memory will live on in the hearts of his family and friends. All services for Roger were private. Gentlemen serving as pall bearers were Roger Gough, Jr., Jeff Wise, Jacob Wise, Zeb Gough, Junior Brown and Mike Bajek. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Gough family through clore-english.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Gough Sr. Galley Roger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.