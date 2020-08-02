It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Irene Fenn Greaver, 88, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched. She passed peacefully in her sleep on July 30, 2020, joining her Lord and Savior in Heaven. She was born August 21, 1931 in Covington, KY to the late Arthur Ernest Fenn and Thelma Walden Fenn. Irene was a member of the Culpeper United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Edith Burton Circle. Her life was a living example of one of her favorite Bible verses, Ephesians 4:32 "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Also active in her community, she was a member of the South East Neighborhood Watch and AARP Chapter 296. Irene was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandmumum. She had a gentle and kind spirit and always made people around her feel loved and cherished. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. She was the loving and devoted mother of Bonnie Greaver Brown (husband Greg) of High Springs, FL, Dennis Greaver of Culpeper, VA, and Arthur Ernest Greaver of Woodbridge, VA. She was the adored Grandmumum of Vanessa Wilson (Tyler) of Littleton, CO, Gregory Keenan Brown of Nashville, TN, Nicholas Greaver (Casey) of Bristow, VA, Ariel Hart (Adam) of San Antonio, TX, Brittany Greaver of Bristow, VA, and Christopher Greaver of Woodbridge, VA. She was also blessed with five great grandchildren: Trenton Hart, Vaughn Hart, Adeline Wilson, Winston Wilson and Marilyn Joyce Greaver. Irene was preceded in death by her devoted husband Russell Clyde Greaver, Jr.; her son, Russell Clyde Greaver, III; and three siblings, Arthur Ernest Fenn, Jr.; Dorothy Lindsay and Jean Sheeley. Please join us in celebrating her life Tuesday afternoon August 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA with Pastor John Hemming officiating. Due to COVID mandates, masks are required to enter the building. Interment will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery, Old Section. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
