Blanche S. Harris departed this life on Friday, July 17, 2020, aged 79 years, 11 months, as a result of Alzheimer's disease and complications of the Coronavirus. Blanche was the youngest daughter of Howard Jr. and Maria S. Harris. She was predeceased by her brother, Howard, and her parents. She is survived by her sisters, Henrietta Boland (& Jim) of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Katherine Henthorne of Great Falls, Montana; and her brother, Bart Clennon (& Sheila) of Wenatchee, Washington. Blanche was the favorite Aunt of many nieces and nephews and was dearly loved by all who knew her. Blanche was raised at Cowtown, New Jersey, and became a flight attendant for United Airlines. During her 40 year career, she traveled the world and met many celebrities and dignitaries. President Richard Nixon was a passenger on one of her flights. In lieu of flowers, friends are requested to donate to the charity of their choice. Services and interment will be at the convenience of the family. Please visit htlayton.com to read the complete obituary and to leave a note of condolence to her family. Arrangements are by the H.T. Layton Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
