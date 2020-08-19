Jean Dinges Hudson Inskeep, 96, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 15, 2020. Born on July 16, 1924 in Charlottesville, VA to the late George N. Hudson and Ida Mae Dinges Hudson, Jean lived her entire life in Culpeper, VA. She received her bachelor's degree in Education from Mary Washington College of the University of VA in 1945 where she was the Associate Editor of the Bayonet. After teaching high school for a short time, she stepped down to marry Russell H. Inskeep on July 20, 1946 and became a loyal farm wife. Although the transition from the relative ease of town life to the hectic pace of farm life was not an easy one, Jean met the challenge with determination. With the births of her three sons she found her reason for being, and joyfully immersed herself in their upbringing. As more family members came along, Jean sought to meet any need she could and stayed involved in their activities for as long as possible. One of Jean's greatest joys was spending time with her friends and she worked hard to help organize various activities for them. Many years ago, she and others created the Garage Gang which morphed into the 20+ member Garage Gang/Breakfast Group which continues to meet at 4 C's weekly. In addition, she was part of a group that met for lunch after church on Sundays. Loving people was easy and natural for Jean. As a member of the Culpeper Presbyterian Church, she knitted many baby caps for the hospital as well as prayer shawls and lap robes for the elderly or sick. She was also a 50 year member of the Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary and spent many hours working in the coffee shop and as a receptionist in the surgical waiting room. Jean was predeceased by her husband Russell and youngest son Bill. She was the devoted mother of Russell (Rusty) Inskeep and John B. Inskeep (Phyllis) and grandmother of Joe Inskeep, Kimberly Burke (Mike), Paul Inskeep (Mindy), Patrick Inskeep, and Peter Inskeep (Stephanie). Great grandchildren include Emmalee Burke, Blake Burke, Laynee Burke, River Inskeep and Colton Inskeep. Very special "adopted" members of Jean's family are Carrie Swanson, Georgia Willis Fauber, Tony Petralia, Melinda Owen, Laura Campbell, and Donald Faulkner. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper. Due to Covid mandates, masks are required to enter the building. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11am at Culpeper Presbyterian Church, 215 S. Main Street, Culpeper with Pastor Joseph Taber officiating. Friends and family can livestream the service from home on YouTube channel culpresby Videos. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, August 21,2020 prior to the memorial service at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to Hospice of Piedmont, 1200 Sunset Lane, Culpeper, VA 22701 and/or Culpeper hospital auxiliary, Pink Ladies, 501 Sunset Lane, Culpeper, VA 22701. A tribute wall and guest book can be found at www.foundandsons.com. Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
+1
+1
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.