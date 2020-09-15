Jenkins, Walter Martin

Walter Martin Jenkins, 84, of Sperryville, VA passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born August 14, 1936 in Sperryville to the late Minnie Racer Deavers and Walter Martin Jenkins, Sr. Mr. Jenkins served in the United States Army with the Military Police from 1959-1964. He went to work with the Virginia Department of Transportation and retired after 30 years of service. He was a Lifetime member of Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department with over 59 years of service. Mr. Jenkins was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be deeply missed. Mr. Jenkins is survived by his wife of 56 years, Doris Fincham Jenkins; daughter, Joan Garcia and husband, Manuel; sister, Harriett Kindall and husband, Tommy; and grandson, Chris Garcia and his wife, Kayla. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA 22701. Due to COVID mandates, masks are required to enter the building. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel with Pastor Dan Yowell officiating. Interment will follow at Sperryville Cemetery, Route 522, Sperryville, VA with military honors provided by United States Army and VFW Post 2524. Pallbearers will be members of the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.