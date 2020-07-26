Edna Louise Johnston Payne, 91, of Culpeper passed peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was a kind and peaceful lady who loved to laugh. She was born April 13, 1929 in Rappahannock County to the late George Amos Johnston and Lucille Smith Johnston. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Virginia Thornhill and Eva Karnes. She is survived by her three children, Kenneth Lee Payne and his wife, Susie of Culpeper, Janet Payne O'Keefe of Pawleys Island, SC, and Jean Payne Martin of Catlett. Additional survivors include her four grandchildren, Thomas Lee Payne, Shannon Saulter and her husband, Chris, W.K. Jones and his wife, Tabatha, and Gregory Martin and his wife, Kaiulani; and nine great grandchildren. Burial will be private. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
