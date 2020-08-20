Jones, Madelyn LeCouteur

Madelyn LeCouteur Jones, 97, of Fredericksburg passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Madelyn was the daughter of William Norman LeCouteur, Sr. and Georgianna Kerns LeCouteur. She enjoyed traveling in over 29 countries in the world. Her zeal for missions took her as a team member on 16 Baptist Partnerships Evangelistic Missions in England, Scotland, Bermuda, Slovakia, Brazil, Estonia, Russia, Ukraine, and Haiti. She enjoyed giving her Christian testimony, distributing bibles, tracts and other Christian literature and taught English as a second language on three mission trips to Slovakia and her two mission trips to Haiti. She has also taught E. S. L. in Virginia, was a team member for Virginia Baptist Lay Renewal Weekends ministry, served in over 70 weekends in churches in seven states and was recognized for her accomplishments. For a number of years she was an elected officer in Southern Baptist Woman's Missionary Union, and held offices on state associations and local levels. She was a Sunday school teacher in churches where she lived, was a charter member of Town and Country Garden Club of Fredericksburg, and always enjoyed growing and giving away her flowers. While living in Fredericksburg some years ago, she was a den mother for a Den of Cub Scouts affiliated with Fredericksburg Baptist Church. Over the years, she was employed as a dental assistant, dietitian at Baptist Home for the Aged in Culpeper, church staffs, four banks, business officer and bookkeeper at Pratt Clinic. At age 80, she trained to be a Christian clown. Madelyn became a member of a clown troupe in the Culpeper Baptist Church and did much solo clowning in nursing homes, schools, birthday parties, Vacation Bible Schools, churches, etc. She also performed in Slovakia, Russia and Estonia while on mission trips in those countries. Madelyn composed most of her scripts, tracts, etc. and her name was clown Butterfly. Her hobbies were, clowning, oil and china painting, photography, and flower arranging. She was a member of Fredericksburg Baptist Church, the Mary-Martha Sunday School Class and leader of Suzie Person Missionary Circle. Survivors include her son, LaPrade Starke "Larry" Jones, III of Albuquerque, New Mexico; daughter Linda Sue Jones Hemp of Staunton; three granddaughters, Heather Getzloff, of Boise, Idaho, Karyn DeParis of Arlington and Sandy Anderson of Richmond; three great-grandsons, Liam Getzloff, Alec Getzloff, and Chaivis Jones; and one great-granddaughter, Addison Anderson. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 76 years, Rev. L. Starke Jones, Jr. who died in December 2017; parents; one sister, Josephine LeCouteur; and two brothers, William N. LeCouteur, Jr. and Eugene H. LeCouteur. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, August 21 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fredericksburg Area Service League at P.O. Box 7935 Fredericksburg, VA 22404, or the Culpeper Humane Society at P.O. Box 1032, Culpeper, VA 22701. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
