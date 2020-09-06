Knaus, Charlotte Joann

Charlotte Joann Knaus, 79, of Bealeton, VA passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Skyview Springs Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Luray, Va. She was born September 23, 1940 in Chiliwack, British Columbia to the late Hank and Ethel Goetjen. Charlotte was a gracious host, putting on exemplary social events as the wife of a career Foreign Service Officer. She enjoyed her family and being a grandmother. She also enjoyed being a member of the Red Hat Society, playing Bridge, Bunko, and enjoyed bowling. Charlotte was an artist. Although she didn't realize her true talent, she left behind wonderful pieces of her artwork. Charlotte is survived by her two daughters; Teresa Knaus Carper (Jerry), and Carla J. Pechie (Joe), grandchildren; Jason S. Smith, Thomas A. Smith (Rachel), Jessica N. Pechie, and Blake Richardson, brother-in-law Ted Toll and niece Lisa Toll Carey (Travis), sister-in-laws Nancy Suchy (Alan), Candace Stearns (Doug), and along with additional nieces, nephews, and other family members. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, George Knaus, and her sister, Ileta Toll (Ted), and brother-in-law Gary Knaus (Jackie). A graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Culpeper National Cemetery, 502 East Chandler Street, Culpeper, VA 22701 with Pastor Brad Hales officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com. Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
