Carolyn Schmaltz Koppe, 74, of Culpeper, VA, passed away July 24, 2020 in Culpeper, VA. She was born October 21, 1945 in New Orleans, LA; lived in Scotch Plains, NJ where she attended Scotch Plains Fanwood High School; lived in Washington, NJ; and at her death resided in Culpeper, VA. During her lifetime, she was employed as a secretary in various workplaces, 19 years of which were spent in the legal field. Carolyn was the daughter of the late John L. Schmaltz and Shirley Fleckinger Schmaltz and the granddaughter of the late Caroline Bode Fleckinger Seither. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, David W. Koppe. Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Heather Koppe Flanagan (L. George); grandchildren, Connor D. Flanagan and Caeley J. Flanagan; and brother, Jon L. Schmaltz. A Celebration of Life gathering will be Thursday, August 6, 2020, 4:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m., at Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, Virginia 22701. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Carolyn's memory to Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org; Western Fairfax Christian Ministries, www.wfcmva.org; or a charity of choice. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Koppe family through clore-english.com. The Koppe family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.
