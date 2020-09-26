Lacy, Brenda

Brenda Faye Lacy, 72, of Reva passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at her residence after a courageous fight with pancreatic cancer. She was surrounded by family. She was born on January 21, 1948 in Washington D.C. to Sterle and Gladys "Punky" Ervin and grew up in Herndon, VA. Prior to moving to Reva in 1989, Brenda raised her family in Rixeyville where she was known as the 'Avon Lady' for over 25 years. One of the first people she met after moving to Rixeyville was June Peters, who became a lifelong friend. Brenda also drove a school bus and worked in various school cafeterias. She had a calling to be there for friends and family whenever they became ill or just needed help. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Billy Lacy. She is survived by children, Denise Whetzel (Tim), Eric Lacy and Troy Lacy. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Laura Whetzel, Cody Lacy, T.R. Whetzel (Sara), Sylvia Whetzel, Dylan Lacy, Isaiah Dowell, Devan Lacy, Morgan Lacy and Kendall Lacy; 4 great-grandchildren, Annabelle Lacy, Madisyn Lacy, Brayden Baker and Bailey Whetzel. In addition she is survived by a sister, Sharon Moran (Donnie) of Sterling; cousins, Linda Scott of Hatteras and Sharon Surato Kiser of Verona; an aunt, Gloria Ervin of Lost River, West Virginia; sisters-in-law Betty Rankin of Florida and Brenda Henshaw (William) of Reva and brothers-in-law Raymond Lacy (Susie) of Culpeper and Jimmy Williams (Shirley) Ranson, West Virginia and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their gratitude to all the many family and friends that have visited with her during her illness, to Dr. Ali Mohjaub and to the Hospice of the Piedmont for their support and care. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your favorite charity in Brenda's name. Brenda's wish was to be by her parents at Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Herndon, VA (831 Dranesville Rd). The service will be held on September 28th at 11:00 a.m. Due to the COVID pandemic, social distancing and mask guidelines must be followed.