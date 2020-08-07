Robert C. McAllister, 75, of Locust Grove, Virginia passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was born April 5, 1945, son of the late James R. McAllister and Ruth Taylor Coonrod. Robert was raised in Salisbury, Maryland by his mother, Ruth and his grandfather, Robert Taylor. Robert is survived by his wife, Martha Perdue McAlllister; son, James Robert McAllister; daughters, Elizabeth McAllister, Sarah McAllister, and Margaret Baldwin; five grandchildren, Emily McAllister, Olivia McAllister, Elsie Baldwin and Adelynn and Copelynn Madison. A private memorial service is planned at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.
