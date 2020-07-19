MSG Raymond L. McConchie (Ret) MSG Raymond L. McConchie (Ret), 73, of Spotsylvania died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. He was born February 14, 1947 to the late S.H. and Gladys E. McConchie. Raymond proudly served his country from 1966 until his retirement in 1986. His tours included time in Germany, Korea, and Vietnam. He was a humble recipient of the Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal, Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, and Vietnam Campaign Medal. He is survived by one niece, Lorrie Gilman (John); two great nephews, Brandon Gilman (Kimberly), and Justin Gilman (Cassidy); and one great great nephew, Holden Lane Gilman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Glen McConchie and his wife, Dottie McConchie; and one niece, Glenda McConchie Jones. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA. Due to COVID mandates, masks are required to enter our building. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel with Pastor Adam Blosser officiating. Interment will follow at Crooked Run Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors provided by Culpeper VFW Post 2524. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
+1
+1
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Two Orange men die in single-vehicle crash on road near Lake Orange
-
Culpeper man sentenced to 10 years for dealing cocaine in town
-
Businessman offers Culpeper $50,000 to remove Confederate monument
-
Culpeper schools to survey staff, parents on reopening options
-
LETTER: County board lacks courage; buries their heads in red clay
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.