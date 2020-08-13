Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STERLING VIRGINIA HAS EXPANDED THE * FLASH FLOOD WATCH TO INCLUDE PORTIONS OF CENTRAL MARYLAND, THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL MARYLAND, ANNE ARUNDEL AND PRINCE GEORGES. THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA. IN VIRGINIA, ALBEMARLE, ARLINGTON/FALLS CHURCH/ALEXANDRIA, AUGUSTA, CENTRAL VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE, CULPEPER, EASTERN HIGHLAND, FAIRFAX, GREENE, KING GEORGE, NELSON, NORTHERN FAUQUIER, ORANGE, PRINCE WILLIAM, RAPPAHANNOCK, ROCKINGHAM, SOUTHERN FAUQUIER, SPOTSYLVANIA, STAFFORD, AND WESTERN HIGHLAND. * THROUGH THIS EVENING * SLOW MOVING THUNDERSTORMS CAPABLE OF PRODUCING HEAVY RAINFALL MAY DEVELOP TODAY. HEAVY RAINFALL FROM THUNDERSTORMS MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. * POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE RAPID RISES OF WATER, FLOODED ROADS AND FLOODING OF STRUCTURES IN LOW LYING AREAS NEAR STREAMS. LANDSLIDES AND WASHOUTS ARE ALSO POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&