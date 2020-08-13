Elsie Delf Morgan, 88, of Brightwood, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at her daughter-in-law's home. She was born on March 23, 1932 to the late William Edward Delf and Sarah Elizabeth Edwards Delf. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Clifton Morgan, Jr.; two sons, William Clifton Morgan, III and Warren E. Morgan; granddaughter, Melissa Sue Morgan; great-granddaughters, Haley Dawn Collier and Kaitlyn Angel Mills. Elsie, her husband, and sons owned a trucking and hauling company for many years. She was also a caregiver to many elderly folks and a member of Bethel Baptist Church. Elsie's family was her world. She is survived by her son, Alan Douglas Morgan, Sr.; daughter-in-law, Deborah Morgan; sister, Patricia Delf Olinger and husband Nick; brother, Frederick Gene Delf and wife Linda; grandchildren, Brenda Mills and husband Albert, Nita Collier and husband Scott, Thomas Morgan and wife Kate, Amanda Lamb and husband Haywood, Alan Morgan, Jr., Fannie Hurt and husband Charles, Christine Morgan, Lisa Morgan; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Hunter Collier, Jaymes Dodson, Breanna Tompkins, Lynnwood, William, Lillianna, and Gracelyn Lamb; Isabel and Faith Mills., Beretta and Charles Hurt, Carlee and Lane Morgan, Kelly, A. J., Nathan, Jeremiah Morgan, Dylan Clore and Jessie Helmick, Kaelyn Caudill ; and one nephew, Michael Olinger and his wife Caryn. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church, Reva, Va. with Rev. Adam Meisberger officiating. Interment will be in Robinson River Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Madison.
