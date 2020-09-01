Christopher Paul Neal Christopher Paul Neal, 16, of Culpeper passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. He was born March 12, 2004 in Culpeper to Charles Alan Neal and Amanda Jane Young. In addition to his parents, Christopher is survived by his son, John Hamilton; siblings, Breanna Neal, Baileigh Neal, Colt Neal, Lilyana Perlich, and Curtis Glogau; maternal grandmother, Sherri Young; paternal grandparents, Charles and Kelly Neal; great grandmother, Betty Farmer, and "Barka" Dolores Neal. Additional survivors include his favorite uncle, Bud Neal; uncle, Jason Henderson; great uncles, Lawrence Shifflett and Mike Sanders; aunts, Jackie Davis and Michelle Kane; cousins, Chase Neal and Kaila Neal and a host of other Aunts, Uncles, cousins, and friends. Christopher is preceded in death by his grandfather, Paul Young, great grandmother. "Gigi" Shirley Wells; great grandfathers, Lyal Farmer and Marion Bud Neal; and cousin, Haleigh Welch. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA 22701 with Pastor Adam Glogau officiating. Due to COVID-19, masks are mandatory to enter our building. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Interment will be private. An online tribute wall and guestbook are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
