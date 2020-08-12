Richard Thomas Noonan, Jr., 61, entered into eternal peace on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center in Portsmouth, VA. Richard (Rick) was born in Norfolk, VA on November 23, 1958, to Barbara A. Noonan and the late Richard T. Noonan. Rick is survived by his mother, Barbara A. Noonan of Culpeper, and his sister, Deborah O'Donnell and her husband, James, of Spring, TX. He is also survived by his aunts, Bettie Noonan, and Cynthia Dillon and her husband Lyle, and his uncle, Clifton Austin and his wife Carolyn , and by three nephews, Brian O'Donnell and his wife Heather and their sons Graham and Kasen, Kevin O'Donnell and his daughter Caroline, and Blake Noonan. In addition to his father, Rick was preceded in death by his brother, Michael E. Noonan. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.