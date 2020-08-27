Olinger, "Nick" Stanley Warren

"Nick" Stanley Warren Olinger of Culpeper, Virginia passed away peacefully with his family by his side, August 25, at the Center for Acute Hospice Care, Charlottesville, Virginia. He was born October 20, 1933 to the late Lois Lee and Birdie Elizabeth Olinger of Remington, Virginia. Nick was an auto parts salesman and auto parts store manager for 53 years in Culpeper. He served in the U. S. Army, was a member of American Legion Post 330, and a member of Litchfield Presbyterian Church. Nick enjoyed spending time with his family, walking in Yowell Meadow Park, painting garden ornaments, tinkering with small engines and his daily trips to Walmart. Nick is survived by Patricia Olinger, his wife of 52 years, son Michael Olinger (Caryn), grandsons Kyle, Bailey and Dustin Olinger, sister Julia Olinger LaMalva, brother-in-law, Frederick Delf (Linda) nieces and nephews, Lisa Olinger Cooper (David), Gregory Olinger, Karen LaMalva Gaddy (Mark), David LaMalva (Anne), Deborah Morgan, Douglas Morgan, great nieces and nephews Ashley Gore (Owen) Bryan Cooper (Kimmy), Stephanie Olinger, Caroline LaMalva, Jack LaMalva, Nita Collier (Scott), Thomas Morgan (Kate), Amanda Lamb (Haywood), Brenda Mills (Albert), Fannie Hurt (Charles) Lisa Morgan, Christine Morgan, Alan Morgan and a number of great great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Nick is preceded in death by his brother, Russell Olinger, brothers-in-law, Pat LaMalva and William Morgan, Jr., sisters-in-law, Jean Olinger and Elsie Morgan, nephews Warren and William Morgan. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Home, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, Virginia. Due to COVID-19 mask are mandatory to enter our building. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Home. The family would like to invite those that are not able to attend to share in the service via live stream by joining at https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=159848218874149. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Jeffersonton, Virginia following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Center for Acute Hospice Care, Hospice of the Piedmont, 2965 Ivy Road, Charlottesville, Virginia 22903. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
