Mark Allen Parker died on July 26, 2020 in Virginia Beach at the age of 51. Mark was born in Culpeper, VA to Roger and Kimberly Parker on February 21, 1969. He leaves behind to miss his smile and laughter both of his parents; his sister and brother-in-law, Melissa and Gary Deal; nephew, Parker Jones; his daughter, Morgan Kerns; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by all his grandparents and one uncle, Franklin Parker. Mark graduated from Culpeper High School in 1987. He could not wait to move out and start his life by his rules, and that he did. He worked at Second National Bank, Rental Uniform and Pepsi Cola before starting his own ceiling tile cleaning business. Mark lived life to its fullest and he would squeeze every little bit of happiness and fun from the day. He had a great big, infectious laugh! Mark loved music- loud music! He was a Redskins fan and would watch Joel Osteen on Sundays. He loved good food, good drinks, having a good time, and was a friend to anyone who needed a friend. Mark was a salesman. He could sell ice to an Eskimo and convince you that you needed whatever he was selling. Mark was a kind, gentle free spirit but one who suffered with the demons of mental illness. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA. Due to COVID mandates, masks are required to enter our building. A private interment will be held at a later date. The family will honor Mark's wishes to have his ashes spread over his beloved Virginia Beach. For Mark always said- "I am a Pisces, and I need to be near the water." In lieu of flowers, please offer kindness and compassion to someone you know suffering with mental illness. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
+1
+1
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Culpeper man wins $5 million prize on Virginia Lottery scratch-off
-
Culpeper public schools to reopen with 'blended' classes
-
Culpeper Health & Rehab reports COVID-19 outbreak among 6 employees, 6 residents
-
COMMENTARY: Teacher: Division over Culpeper schools reopening disheartens me
-
School Board to decide Monday how to restart Culpeper classes
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.