Pelkey, Margaret Ann

Margaret Ann Pelkey, 68, of Culpeper passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at The University of Virginia Hospital after a courageous fight with cancer. She was born on December 30, 1951 in Fairfax, VA to Virginia Dillon and the late Kenneth Dillon, Sr. Margaret retired December 29, 2018 after 32 years and nine months from Rappahnnock Rapidan Community Services. The last 19 working at Boxwood. Margaret sold Avon for years to make sure her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren had Christmas presents each year. She also loved the wildlife, always feeding the squirrels and birds in her front yard. She had a passion for watching Hallmark movies. Margaret is survived by her husband of 51 years, Allen Pelkey, Sr.; mother, Virginia Dillon; five children, Shirley Buracker (Chad), Patricia Covington (Wallace), Virginia Sisk (David), Lori Pelkey (Ralph), and Allen Pelkey, Jr. (Helen); her 16 grandchildren, Kayla Elliott (Steve), Cody High (Chelsea), Brandon Pelkey (Amber), Lee Nicholson (Katie), Dustyn Pelkey (Anika), Dylan Pelkey (Haley), Bethany Barber (Ryan), Dakota Buracker, David Sisk, Jr. (Fran), Brooke Pelkey, Jacob Pelkey, Winston Pelkey, Abigail Sisk, Hunter Buracker, Allen Pelkey, IlI, and Andrew Pelkey; 9 great grandchildren, Lauryn Nino, Addison Pelkey, Kayleigh High, Jayden Nicholson, Graclyn Pelkey, Alora Barber, Aubree Johnson, Oaklynn Pelkey, Aycen Pelkey, and two on the way; siblings, Kenneth Dillon, Jr. (Becky) Cathy Deane (Greg), and David Dillon; brother in laws, Terry Bowman and Steven Pelkey (Debra), sister in laws, Jan Tasker (Bub) and Paula Scott, dearest friends, Charlie and Debra Davis, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her father, Margaret is preceded in death by her siblings, James Dillon, Robert Dillon, and Mary Coffey. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA 22701. Due to COVID mandates, masks are required to enter the building. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.