Pendleton, Shamar
Shamar Antione Pendleton, 21, of Culpeper died on August 28, 2020. He was born in Warrenton on March 24, 1999. Shamar played football while at Culpeper County High School, he enjoyed riding 4-wheelers, was a shoe fanatic and brightened the room with his smile. Survivors include his parents, Ameisha (Alfonso) White, Anthony Johnson, Ernest Colbert; brothers and sisters, D'Aron Colbert, K'Shawnn Johnson, Breha Johnson, Chris Anderson, Xavier Colbert, Davon Fletcher, D'Angelo, Kyra, Kiera, Kayla, Kendrick, Kaleak and Kimya White and Ja'mir Frye. He also leaves grandparents; Jennifer and William Gibson, Charles Carpenter, Jerome (Dawn) Johnson, Anna Pendleton, Lillian Jackson, Gloria Byrd; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins including his favorite, Shontia Jackson as well as Jason Greene, Kaleel and Keyon Williams. A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 9am-10 am at Tibbs Funeral Home, 503 N Main St., Culpeper, VA. A graveside service will be held at 11am on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at West View Cemetery, 14149 Constitution Hwy, Orange, VA 22960. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.tibbsfuneralhome.com.

