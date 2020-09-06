Sargent, Mary L.

Mary L. Sargent, 79, of Culpeper, VA, passed away August 29, 2020 at UVA-Culpeper Hospital. Mary was born December 23, 1940 in West Chester County, Ohio to William and Martha Douglas where she grew up. She moved to VA in 1972 where she raised her family. She moved to Culpeper VA in 1992 where she lived the remainder of her life. Mary loved her town of Culpeper and the people there. She worked for the Harris Agency in Manassas, VA from 1986 until 2011 as an insurance agent and retired after 25 years. After retirement, Mary volunteered her time at UVA-Culpeper Hospital with her therapy dog Gracie helping to brighten patients' days and later as a Pink Lady which brought much joy to Mary's life. When she was not volunteering her time, Mary loved to work in her yard. She loved to garden and plant flowers and would look forward to spring when it was time to hit the local nursery and get those new plants out. She had the best looking yard in the neighborhood! She was a member of Mitchells Presbyterian Church and she loved her Lord. She loved her church and all her church family. She sang in the choir every week and met with the ladies group on a regular basis. She loved Sundays and after service gatherings with the fellowship lunches at her beautiful church. Mary is survived by her children, Amy Slater (Michael); Jody Underwood (Randy), and Trent Sargent; grandchildren, Natalie, Nathan, Emily, Wyatt, Nicholas, Nolan, Brittany and Trent; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Beverly Reece; four nephews; and sister-in-law, Sue Roberts. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the chapel of Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, Virginia 22701, at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020. Please join livestream at 1:00 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com/CloreEnglish/. Immediately following the service, interment will be in the Mitchells Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 12229 Mitchells Road, Mitchells, VA 22729. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary, P. O. Box 592, Culpeper, VA 22701. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Sargent family through clore-english.com. The Sargent family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.
