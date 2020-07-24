Rev. L.D. Savage, 81, of Castleton passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born March 16, 1939 in Prince George County to the late Bonnie and Lottie Tyson Savage. Rev. Savage was in ministry for 65 years. He earned his Bachelor and Master of Divinity and Honorary Doctorate of Divinity and over the course of his ministry he pastored 6 churches. His first church was in Ft. Myers, Florida at 16 years old. He went on to pastor Massanova Pentecostal Church in Castleton for 45 years. He was a board member for the National Pentecostal Evangelical Association for 40 years, treasurer for 18 years and chairman for 12 years. He was also the Principal and Founder of Massanova Christian Academy for 30 years. Rev. Savage was a member of the National Partnership for Educational Access for 50 years as well as board member of Free Gospel Bible Institute in Export, PA for 12 years. He was also board member for Holiness Heritage Literature for several years and guest speaker at countless camp meetings and conventions nationally. He took part in mission work in Mexico and hosted several Israel Holy land trips with up to 100 people per group. Rev. Savage was co-artist on a gospel music CD with his wife and had several of his sermons published. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley Savage; one son, Ricky Savage and his wife, Melody of Durant, OK; three siblings, Joyce Boitnott and her husband, Meryl of Chester, VA, Jean Sexton of Fort Towson, OK and Owen Savage of Woodstock, VA; and one daughter-in-law, Marsha Savage of Rixeyville. Additional survivors include five grandchildren, Ricky Savage II and his wife, Christina, Brian Savage and his wife, Karen, Corry Savage and his wife, Jennifer, DeVonna Weatherholtz and her husband, Kenny and Whitney Tinnin and her husband, Jonathan; eight great grandchildren, Ricky Savage III, Callie Savage, Raeley Savage, Holly Savage, Wesley Weatherholtz, Marybeth Weatherholtz, Ethan Savage and Garrett Roy Weatherholtz; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Randy Savage; one sister, Anita Dean; and one sister-in-law, Frances Savage. The family will receive friends on Sunday July 26, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA. Due to COVID mandates, masks are required to enter our building. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Bible Holiness Church, 127 Pine St., Elkton, VA 22827 with Pastor Randy Webb officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock, VA. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
