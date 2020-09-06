Allison "Gayle" Souder Allison "Gayle" Farrish Souder died August 23rd, 2020, at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia. Gayle was born May 9th, 1952, in Arlington, Virginia, to the late William Farrish and Conchita "Connie" Farrish. Gayle was quite the social butterfly and made friends with folks from all walks of life. She often found the best in people and supported those in need and always stood her ground for what she believed. Gayle was always fascinated with Lighthouses, the beach, and had a special affinity for animals. One of her favorite bands, "Fleetwood Mac" could be heard playing on the radio if one would have visited her at her farmhouse in Culpeper County. She is survived by her two sons; Jon Daniels, Brendan (and his wife Andrea) Souder, sister Mandy Gornak and nine grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Lou Souder, son; Ronnie Daniels; daughter Megan Morningstar, brothers; Wallace Farrish and Nick Farrish. Services will be private, and her final resting place will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Jeffersonton, Virginia.
