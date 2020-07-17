William Henry "Bill" Sprouse, Jr., 73, of Culpeper died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center. He was born January 1, 1947 in Charlottesville to the late William and Anna Fletcher Sprouse. Bill was enlisted in the United States Army from 1967 until 1970 and served this time in Germany. He was a history enthusiast who enjoyed metal detecting for relics. His other passions included carpentry, fishing, and collecting model trains. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sharon Sprouse; one daughter, Leah Herrmann (Edward); three sisters, Sharon Hunsberger, Betty Jean Townsend (George), and Vicky Iddings (Glen); two grandchildren, Edward William and Kayelynn Elizabeth Herrmann; as well as additional family members. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Eddie Sprouse and Ronnie Sprouse; and two sisters, Charlotte Hale and Carol Jordan. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA. Due to COVID mandates, masks are required to enter our building. The family would like to invite those not able to attend to share in the service live stream by joining at https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=159493222767946 A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel with Pastor Ron Young officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
