Swank, Eleanor Lorraine

Eleanor "Lorraine" Swank, 89, of Culpeper VA, died August 25, 2020 after a. brief illness. She was the daughter of Forney and Eleanor Latshaw. She loved God, her family, and the many friends she made during her lifetime of church ministry. She will be greatly missed. Lorraine was a loving mother to and is survived by her children, Kerri Evans and her husband Richard; Glenn Swank and his wife Tammy; three granddaughters, two great-grandchildren; her brother, Willard Latshaw and eight nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Reverend James Swank. A funeral service for Lorraine will be held at 12:00 p.m., Monday, August 31, 2020 in the chapel of Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, VA 22701. Interment will immediately follow at Culpeper National Cemetery (New Grounds). Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Swank family through clore-english.com. The Swank family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.
