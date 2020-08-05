On July 30th, Gary Steven Szlosek peacefully left this Earth surrounded by loved ones after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Gary loved growing "Reva dirt" vegetables for his family, fishing in his beloved Outer Banks, DJing on Southern Rock sites and spoiling his grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife, Terry, his sister Lisa Pierson (Dwayne), his children, Matt McCarley (Sarah), Ashleigh Swett (Nick), Samantha Scott, Kyle Szlosek (Kaitlyn), his prized grandchildren, Jade McCarley, Rylie and Mackenzie Dodson, Grayson and Everleigh Swett and Kingsley Szlosek, a nephew, Rocky, and a niece, Shelby. The family will be holding a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a pancreatic cancer research organization.
