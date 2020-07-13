Rodney Allen Vest, Sr., 85, of Woodville died Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was born August 11, 1934 in Covington, VA to the late John and Christine Vest.
Mr. Vest was a lifelong resident of Rappahannock County where he was an agent for Farm Bureau from 1970 to 1996. He was also employed by Safeway in Culpeper. He loved traveling in his camper with his wife Jo and their Yorkshire Terrier, Lady and was an avid hunter, fisherman and successful gardener.
He is survived by one daughter, Pat Vest Whorton; one brother, Mike Vest; and two grandchildren, Mary Ashley Vest and Logan Ashby Vest.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Vest; one son, Rodney “Todd” Vest, Jr.; one son-in-law, Charles Whorton; and one brother, Grady Vest.
Mr. Vest will lay in rest with viewing from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA. Due to COVID mandates, masks are required to enter our building.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Children’s Foundation, PO Box 487, Washington, VA 22747 &/or Rappahannock Animal Welfare League, PO Box 396, Amissville, VA 20106.
An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.