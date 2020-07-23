Irene V. Walker, 81, of Rapidan, Virginia passed on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Charlottesville,VA. A 10:00 am graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 26255 Rapidan Rd., Rapidan, VA. Please visit www.tibbsfuneralhome.com to express online condolences.
