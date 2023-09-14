Bright upstairs office space conveniently located off Main Street. Recently renovated and freshly painted, new luxury vinyl plank flooring and new private half bath. Currently offers one separate office area or conference room, 3 half walled workstations, reception area and storage area/printer room with shelving. Two parking spaces at rear of the building with street parking and several surrounding municipal parking lots. Lovely office space for a great work environment. Located close to Post Office, Courthouses, restaurants, shopping and other offices. Shared entry hallway and stairs right off Main Street. Tenant pays electricity, shared cost of common area maintenance, water and tenant's renters insurance policy.