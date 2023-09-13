1,471-acre Virginia estate with circa 1776 stone manor home, two-story Georgian Revival-style stone carriage house, extensive farm and equestrian improvements, a guesthouse, additional residences & a shooting preserve. All improvements have been carefully restored and placed on the Historical Register. Under Conservation easement.
22 Bedroom Home in WARRENTON - $29,950,000
