The Barbados Isle villa is a paradise of main-level living. Enter through the grand foyer or 2-car garage and find a spacious floor plan offering plenty of room to entertain. In the gourmet kitchen, an island and dinette open to the great room, providing abundant space for hosting family and friends. 2 comfortable bedrooms and a full bath are ideal for overnight guests. Inside your luxury owner's suite, with its massive walk-in closet and dual vanity bath, you'll feel like every day is a vacation. You'll love coming home to the Barbados Isle. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.