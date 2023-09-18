Welcome home to Ryan Homes at Twin Lake Villas, the lowest priced 55+ community between Culpeper & Fredericksburg. Main-level living villas perfect for the next stage in life! The Turks & Caicos 2-car garage villa is where your active life takes center stage. This gorgeous and open one-level floor plan offers over 1,500 sq. ft. designed for easier living and less maintenance. Entertain family and friends in the large gourmet kitchen and great room with a dining area. A hall bath sits just outside the large bedroom and near versatile flex space that can be used as an office or extra bedroom. Your luxurious owner's suite features a large walk-in closet and a double vanity bath. Add the basement for additional storage space. Life in The Turks & Caicos feels like paradise. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.