The Essex is a 3 bedroom, 2.5-bathroom plan offering a 1-car garage and 1333 square feet on a walk out homesite with plenty of yard space. It features a spacious kitchen with breakfast island, generous cabinet space. The kitchen opens to the living room. The primary suite is on the second level , as well as a spa-inspired bathroom. Two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and a laundry room are also on the second level. All homes are built on an unfinished basement. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package!