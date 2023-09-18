HISTORIC MADISON COUNTY FARMHOUSE FACING THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS! Including SPA, POOL, SOLAR PANELS and VIRGINIA BROADBAND INTERNET! Built in the 1840's, this well-kept farmhouse has all the fine features you're hoping to find. Two front doors, two large porches, three fireplaces, heart pine mantels and flooring, marble kitchen counters, glass cabinets, old pine closet doors, hand-made latches, front and side porches and architectural shingles(installed 2.5 years ago), all carefully maintained and enhanced. Plenty of space with three-four bedrooms, 3 full baths, and a large 9' ceilinged basement which exits through a perfect backyard garden or art room with 3 skylights. Gas heat and central air. Exterior enhancements on the 2.6 acres include a large freestanding sundeck with swimming pool and hot tub, an interesting and useful barn, mature landscaping and a freestanding solar array reducing electric bills. The original 2 over 2 farmhouse is featured in the book Madison County Homes, A Collection of Pre-Civil War Homes and Family Heritages .Convenient location - 25 minutes to Sperryville; 15 minutes to Culpeper; 15 minutes to Madison; 45 minutes to Charlottesville.