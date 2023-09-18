Welcome to a spacious rambler complete with a basement and THREE GARAGES. You will be greeted by a paved circular drive, large trees, and a covered porch all perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Inside you will be pleasantly surprised by the original hardwood floors, spacious rooms, and pine planks in the main areas. Flanking the gas fireplace are custom bookshelves both adding interest to the family room. The dining room is suited to hold the largest of dinner tables, plus room for a sideboard and cabinet. Another family favorite will be the bonus room with a gas stove and second access to the basement. This area would be perfect for a den, sun or game room, office, etc. The bedrooms have abundant space especially compared to modern-sized bedrooms and the primary possesses its own bath. The full basement with windows is a blank slate waiting to serve all your different needs. If that weren’t enough, there is nearly 1200 sqft of garage space that includes electricity, windows, pedestrian doors, and lighting perfect for work, storage, collecting, and more. Not to be overlooked, is the new roof and windows, the fenced-in backyard, the carport, and the large overhang protecting the home. Don’t miss your chance to own in a prime lo