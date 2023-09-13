Welcome to your dream log home retreat at Lake Wilderness 2! This magnificent 1 owner Southland Log Home, the Caroline 1 model, offers the perfect blend of rustic charm and modern comfort. Waterfront views and a location surrounded by historical significance, this property is a true gem. Current cost to recreate this oasis is almost $1m! The entry price for a Southland log home is $350 per sq foot without basement, garage, land, etc. Step inside this beautiful log home, where warmth and elegance combine to create an inviting atmosphere. The main level features an open-concept design, allowing a flow seamlessly throughout the living spaces. The spacious living room boasts a cozy stone fireplace, perfect for chilly evenings, while the adjoining dining/ kitchen area is ideal for entertaining family and friends. The kitchen is a chefâ€™s delight, equipped with ample Corian counter top space, and gorgeous KraftMaid cabinetry, providing both functionality and style. Prepare culinary masterpieces while enjoying scenic views of the lake from the large windows. This beautiful log home currently offers three comfortable bedrooms, providing plenty of space for relaxation and privacy. The primary suite is a true haven, featuring a private en-suite bathroom and serene views of the surrounding natural beauty. Two additional bedrooms and a study provide flexibility for guests or can be utilized as home offices or hobby rooms. The lower level of this remarkable home offers a full walkout unfinished basement with plumbing roughed in, presenting endless possibilities for customization. Create the ultimate recreation room, a home gym, or additional living space to suit your needs. As an added bonus, this property includes a detached two-car garage with an unfinished apartment above. This flexible space can be transformed into a guest suite, an art studio, or a home office, offering endless opportunities to personalize and expand your living area. Outside, embrace the tranquility of your 311 feet of private waterfront, perfect for boating, fishing, or simply relaxing by the water's edge. Indulge in the community amenities, including a pool, clubhouse, tennis court, beaches, and playgrounds, providing endless opportunities for outdoor recreation and social gatherings. Nestled in the Wilderness Battlefield area, you'll find yourself immersed in rich historical significance. Explore nearby landmarks and trails, connecting you to the past while enjoying the natural beauty of the surroundings. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a Southland Log Home at Lake Wilderness 2. Embrace the harmonious blend of rustic elegance, modern comfort, and historical charm. Schedule your showing today and begin creating lifelong memories in this once in a lifetime, idyllic waterfront retreat.