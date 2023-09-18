The Deerfield is a thoughtfully designed two-story house with four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The kitchen features a walk-in pantry and island. That island includes a sink, making it perfect for food preparation, and has plenty of room for stools, so you can entertain. The kitchen looks out over the open-concept dining area and great room. All four bedroom are upstairs along with the Laundry room. The master suite includes an en suite bathroom and a spacious walk-in closet. This home includes D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe.
4 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $429,000
