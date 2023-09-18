Come home to your personal PARADISE in Avalon Estates! Just minutes from Warrenton/Gainesville, this gem is tucked away on a cul-de-sac in the Kettle Run High School district. The interior is gorgeous, but the tree-lined 1.51 acre lot w/private pool is the property's show-stopper! An entertainer's dream with multiple spaces to host inside and out! And for those who prefer a quieter scene, this property is an oasis - listen to the birds while enjoying morning coffee & watch the sunrise over your deck, or cozy up by the woodburning fireplace in the cooler months. Other highlights include: Neutral paint and refinished hardwood floors on main level; fantastic blend of traditional & contemporary floor plan w/ separate living, dining, office and gathering spaces; Cheery kitchen w/ breakfast nook overlooking backyard; 4 Spacious upper level bedrooms, including a second en suite w/private bath and bonus room; Primary Suite has new LVP flooring, HUGE walk-in closet w/ Closets By Design system, updated vanity/lighting; the basement has tons of room to play or host w/ a 4th full bath, rec room, and still maintains some storage space; Rear yard is fenced (Aprl 2022); Deck cleaned and stained (Sept 2023); Distribution Box/Headers (2021); Roof (2018); HVAC (2015) No HOA. Serene and beautiful. A true DREAM home!