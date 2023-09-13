Welcome to your DREAM home! This stunning 19,452 sq ft mansion is a true masterpiece of luxury and craftsmanship. Driving up the winding stone driveway, and over the bridge, you will be awe-struck by the size of this home. Step through the grand entrance with 10 ft tall double front doors, and you are greeted by a breathtaking 2-story foyer with marble floors, dual spiral staircases, and a domed ceiling, setting the tone for the elegance that awaits. The main level of this exquisite home features gleaming Brazilian Cherry floors that flow seamlessly throughout, adding warmth and sophistication to every room. The spacious living room is perfect for entertaining, boasting large windows that fill the space with natural light and a cozy fireplace for those chilly evenings. The formal dining room is a true showpiece, with intricate moldings and trim, and plenty of space for hosting grand dinner parties. Movie lovers will be thrilled with the fully-equipped theater room, complete with plush seating, state-of-the-art audio/visual equipment, and a large screen for an unparalleled cinematic experience right at home. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring granite countertops, high-end stainless steel appliances, dual refrigerators, a walk-in pantry, a large island, and a breakfast area with panoramic views of the property. The luxurious main level primary suite is a private retreat, boasting a coffered ceiling, sitting area, kitchenette, and an exterior door to the rear terrace. The spa-like ensuite bathroom features a soaking tub, a walk-in multi-head shower, and dual vanities. The large primary closet hides a private laundry room. The additional 5 bedrooms are generously sized, each with its own ensuite bathroom, providing comfort and privacy for family and guests. The second floor also has a separate den for more intimate entertaining. The basement level is ready for your party! It has a kitchen, a wine cellar that is wrapped between the winding staircase, and a large recreation room. There is a gym with a rubber floor and a spa room that is waiting for your finishing touches. The climate-controlled 7-car garage is a car lovers' paradise, providing ample space for your prized automobile collection and featuring top-of-the-line finishes. This exquisite mansion also features a slate roof, adding to its durability and timeless appeal. The beautifully landscaped grounds are an oasis of serenity, with lush lawns, mature trees, and a variety of outdoor spaces perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying the tranquility of nature. Located 60 miles from our nation's capital and 10 miles from I95, there is nothing cookie-cutter about this show-stopper. Affectionately nicknamed The Castle by those who love it most, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live the dream with your very own castle with moats, turrets, and stone fences. Don't take our word for it! Schedule a showing today and experience the epitome of luxury living!