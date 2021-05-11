Ophelia
Former Liberty University president dealing with symptoms, like labored breathing from respiratory emboli first diagnosed last year.
WATCH NOW: 'I still can't believe it': Richmond woman's sweet potato pies now sold at area Food Lion stores
Joye B. Moore kept pinching herself in the past week to make sure she wasn’t dreaming as her Joyebells Sweet Potato Pies landed on the shelves of area Food Lion stores.
Jerrell Richardson was ordered to serve 11 and a half years in prison for Spotsylvania convictions that include eluding and attempted aggravated malicious wounding.
A group of around 15 relatives of Helen Quarles gathered outside the Culpeper Division Office of Virginia State Police Wednesday morning to pr…
Loved ones of the late Helen Quarles gathered outside state police headquarters in Culpeper Wednesday to protest her March 30 death in Route 3 accident.
All 10 of Culpeper County’s public schools have selected a Teacher of the Year and a Classified Employee of the Year for the 2020-2021 session.
Four former employees of seafood restaurant, all females, partner to enhance late-night spot at end of East Davis Street.
Locust Grove resident Helen Quarles died in a collision with Lt. Ashley Baughan, going 20 mph over the speed limit, on Route 3 in department issued SUV at time of crash.
Kecia Greene is not only a mother herself, but her whole career—37 years—has been dedicated to helping other women become mothers, too.
State Police: Ralph and Stacy Plasse, of Unionville, killed in wreck on U.S. Route 522; Michael E. Sprouse, 43, ran stop sign, charged with felonies.