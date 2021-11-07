ACHTER: Coronavirus will spread until we control it in children and adults

As we learned more, we relaxed a little. We were vaccinated and schools re-opened. We were seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, and talking again about travel and parties, and life without masks. Then came the Delta variant.

Our case counts surged, and hospitals were full once again. Except this time, people were less likely to take our calls. Frustrations ran high. Fatigue had set in. And this time, kids got sick. Most of them had a mild illness, but just based on the sheer volume, we had children in the hospital and the ICU. Tragically, some died.

Today, we have a safe and effective vaccine authorized by the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control that is recommended for ages 5-11. This is fantastic news. Vaccines are a critical tool that protect children and their families. Yet parents across our region will pause. What should I do? Is my child at risk? The vaccine is new? My child will likely be fine.

And they’ll be right. If your child gets sick with COVID-19, more likely than not they will have mild, cold-like symptoms.