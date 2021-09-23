ACHTER: Help protect our community, and relieve our health-care workers

Public health promotes and protects the health of people and the communities where they live. We try to prevent disease from occurring, or to control its spread. The work is invisible until you stop doing it or something goes wrong. A strong public-health system is not exciting at all, because when it works, nothing happens. You drink the water from your tap, enjoy a meal at a local restaurant, and pet your vaccinated animals. If we prevent an outbreak, no one knows.

Somehow, our public-health interventions have become political statements—and they do not need to be. This is causing many people to remain unprotected.

Vaccination drastically reduces people's chance of getting sick, and deaths are overwhelmingly among the unvaccinated. For those who are vaccinated, COVID-19 mostly resembles a cold.

If you are vaccinated, the next step is to help your friends, family and neighbors decide to get vaccinated themselves. Your voice will carry much more weight than mine. Help us protect our community and provide some much-needed relief to our health-care workers by encouraging those who are vaccine-hesitant to get the shot.