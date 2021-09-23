ACHTER: Help protect our community, and relieve our health-care workers

I moved to Culpeper County in 2006, and delivered my son a few months later. My sweet neighbors took me under their wing. A retired Army drill sergeant and his wife opened their home and their hearts to my little family.
Early last year, she was the first COVID-19 death in our community, and he quickly followed.
Another good friend lost both of his parents within 30 days of each other. His mom had her vaccination scheduled for the Tuesday after she died. My uncle died of congestive heart failure—a remote doctor’s visit didn’t reveal his badly swollen ankles, and he did not mention them.
Since February 2020, your small but mighty local public-health team has been working nonstop on the COVID-19 pandemic. We have tried to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, through isolation and quarantine and then vaccination, so that our health-care providers can manage sick patients within our existing system. We are tired. Your health-care workers are tired.
During 2021's summer months, we were all seeing a light at the end of the tunnel … and then the Delta variant changed the landscape. It is more contagious than earlier strains. And that means we need layered mitigation again, such as wearing masks indoors.
Our schools and businesses are open. This is fantastic news, but as long as people gather, viruses have the opportunity to spread from person to person.
Last week, the external review board of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee) met to review the data on Pfizer booster doses.
The FDA board voted YES for a booster shot for Americans aged 65-plus, and for people at high risk of serious illness. It suggested that the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) consider a booster dose for those with occupational exposures. Based on these recommendations, the FDA authorized Pfizer booster shots. ACIP will meet this week to issue guidance on vaccine policy for clinicians and public health officials, and we will keep you posted.
The bottom line, though, is that boosters will not defeat COVID-19. The risk of getting COVID-19 after vaccination is small, and the risk of getting severely sick is even smaller.
From a population perspective, a booster dose may be helpful, but not nearly as effective as immunizing unvaccinated people.
The reason we sacrificed with school closings, masks and social distancing was because people were dying. We were all susceptible. We did not have effective treatments or vaccines.
Over the last 19 months, 1 in 500 Americans have died of COVID-19. But numbers, especially big ones, are cold and distant. These numbers are people—mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, husbands and wives.
Public health promotes and protects the health of people and the communities where they live. We try to prevent disease from occurring, or to control its spread. The work is invisible until you stop doing it or something goes wrong. A strong public-health system is not exciting at all, because when it works, nothing happens. You drink the water from your tap, enjoy a meal at a local restaurant, and pet your vaccinated animals. If we prevent an outbreak, no one knows.
Somehow, our public-health interventions have become political statements—and they do not need to be. This is causing many people to remain unprotected.
Vaccination drastically reduces people's chance of getting sick, and deaths are overwhelmingly among the unvaccinated. For those who are vaccinated, COVID-19 mostly resembles a cold.
If you are vaccinated, the next step is to help your friends, family and neighbors decide to get vaccinated themselves. Your voice will carry much more weight than mine. Help us protect our community and provide some much-needed relief to our health-care workers by encouraging those who are vaccine-hesitant to get the shot.
While we work to vaccinate the susceptible—and hopefully soon our children—please continue to wear your mask indoors, wait to go back to work or school if you are sick, watch your distance from others, and wash your hands.
We are learning to live with COVID-19, and for now need to use all the tools we have available.
April Achter is the epidemiologist and population health coordinator of the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District. Earlier, she spent 14 years as a field epidemiologist in Virginia and abroad when her family was stationed overseas. She holds a master's of public health degree from San Diego State University.