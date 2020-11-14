ASK DR. WATTS: How often should my pet be examined?

Similarly, one of my doctors’ grandmothers once brought me her ten-year old cat for a booster vaccine visit. He had been seen just the prior September. Again, this was a very attentive owner who had not noticed any changes in her pet. During physical exam, I found a 3cm intestinal mass. Instead of vaccinating, I caught a low grade intestinal lymphoma at a very early stage and cured this kitty with surgery alone. If I had vaccinated, I would have stimulated the immune system of a cat with an immune system cancer —probably hastening his demise.

These are just two examples from my own personal patients just in the past two years. While these cases are certainly not the routine, they are also not really that uncommon. Veterinarians have to balance their responsibility to my patients, their practice’s legal liability, and their desire to keep vaccinations affordable and convenient. If we consider only what it is in the best interest of our patients, there is no reason not to examine them every time. If we consider only legal liabilities, we would be foolish to ever administer a vaccine without personally documenting health status in the medical record. If we consider only making the most clients happy, we would always choose the cheapest, fastest option.