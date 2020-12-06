ASK DR. WATTS: It's vital to catch pets' kidney woes early

My 10-year-old dog was just diagnosed with kidney failure. What should I be doing for him?

Kidney disease is a very common condition in dogs and cats. When kidneys stop functioning well, pets begin drinking larger amounts of water and may eventually become ill.

Generally, the type of kidney dysfunction that older pets develop is called chronic kidney disease (CKD). The older term “chronic renal failure” implied a degree of hopelessness that is not necessarily the case with modern medical therapy.

We think of this condition as more or less an “aging” change of the kidneys, although some patients have underlying causes that can be identified. The earlier the condition is detected, the easier and more successfully it can be treated.

Many people know that you can donate one of your kidneys for transplant. With only 50% remaining kidney function, there are no detrimental effects to the body. Dogs and cats only show symptoms of illness once 90% of kidney function is gone.

Regular blood tests can now detect kidney disease when as much as 60% of their function remains! When caught before symptoms develop, kidney disease can be eliminated as a cause of death for at least seven out of 10 patients.