ASK DR. WATTS: Of Rudolph, reindeer and nativity animals

How do reindeer fly?

Reindeer, also called caribou, are members of the deer family. Santa chose reindeer to pull his sleigh through the air on Christmas Eve for three very practical reasons. First, their natural habitat is cold northern climates near the North Pole, including Alaska, Canada, Russia and Scandinavia. Second, reindeer were first domesticated about 2,000 years ago, just in time for the first Christmas. Finally, and most importantly, reindeer are excellent swimmers. Their well developed muscles used for swimming are well suited for flying through the air.

The vast majority of reindeer seem unable to fly. As far as we can tell, those with the ability have only been seen flying between dusk on Christmas Eve and dawn of Christmas morning. We are able to determine this through analysis of detailed records kept by NORAD, the North American Aerospace Command. NORAD is a military intelligence agency of the United States and Canadian government that monitors the air space over North America. Since 1955, NORAD has been tracking flying reindeer through military satellites and radar. To track the flight of reindeer for yourself, visit the NORAD Santa tracking web page at NORADSanta.org or download their free app for your smartphone.