ASK DR. WATTS: Pets' ultrasound exams can be done locally; X-rays complement that technique

These scans are performed in our office using a modern, “human-quality” ultrasound machine. A specially trained Licensed Veterinary Technician works with one of our experienced veterinarians and an off-site professional sonographer to obtain diagnostic images and videos of your pet’s insides.

The study is then reviewed by a board-certified specialist, complete with follow-up recommendations. A full report is sent to your pet’s veterinarian who will discuss the findings with you.

We have been offering this service for over three years, and it has been very popular. The local referral saves pet owners a long drive to a specialty center and the higher costs involved at those facilities. The service also allows local veterinarians to continue to treat more pets in their own practices, where owners already know and trust the doctors.

For heart patients, it is now possible to electronically send an ultrasound study, EKG electrical evaluation, blood pressure measurement and chest X-rays to a single cardiologist for a complete evaluation. These reports come back with diagnosis, treatment recommendations, and follow-up schedules just like a more traditional trip to a referral cardiologist. This service is best for clinically stable pets and veterinarians who are already comfortable listening to heart murmurs and following up with medication management.