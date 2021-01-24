ASK DR. WATTS: What should I do if my pet has arthritis?

What is the best way to manage my pet’s arthritis?

There are almost as many answers to this question as there are pets with osteoarthritis. The best strategy is usually to employ a multi-modal protocol. In other words, combining multiple therapeutic options often produces the best results. This column will discuss available therapies in broad terms, but it is very important to consult with your pet’s veterinarian before attempting any treatment.

The foundation of arthritis therapy should always be targeted nutrition. A lean body condition will help slow the progression of arthritis and will reduce the burden on already inflamed joints. High levels of certain omega-3 fatty acids, in certain ratios with omega-6 fatty acids, have been shown to reduce inflammation in joints nearly as effectively as prescription medications. This is not as simple as throwing a fish oil capsule into your pet’s food bowl, so please consult with a knowledgeable veterinarian about the role of nutrition in managing joint inflammation.