ASK DR. WATTS: What to do with a dog's tear stains or 'rust'?

To reopen a blocked duct, the dog in placed under very heavy sedation or general anesthesia. A small metal catheter is placed into the opening of the duct, either in the corner of the eye, through the nostril, or both. Sterile saline is used to flush the duct under pressure. If dirt, mucous or other debris can be dislodged, then the duct may open up. If scar tissue has formed in the duct or the duct was never formed properly, the procedure may not work. If it does work, the dog is usually given eyedrops with a topical steroid and antibiotic for several days after the procedure.

I have an 11-year-old little white dog. Recently, we have been noticing brown staining around her lips. She always had some, but it is worse recently. Should I be concerned?

Dog saliva contains pigments called porphyrins. The salivary porphyrins are clear when they are produced. However, when exposed to oxygen, they “rust.” The oxidation of porphyrins causes the brown discoloration you are noticing.

Sometimes, the staining will increase if a different dog food is used. Certain ingredients or added colors may change the composition of the salivary porphyrins. If you changed dog foods recently, I would recommend changing back.