ASK THE VETS: Counsel on traveling with your pets

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of our normal travel plans have been halted or delayed. Eventually, we will all get back to normal, and that will probably include traveling.
Traveling can include taking our pets or having them stay at a boarding facility. I will go over some tips and things to prepare ahead of time, so that when the time comes, it will be a smooth process.
If traveling by car, make sure your dog or cat has proper restraint systems or a carrier to keep them from moving around too much while you are driving. For cats and small dogs, the safest way for them to travel in a vehicle is in a carrier on the floor or in the back of a van or SUV where it is flat. If possible, securing the carrier to the floor is best in case of an accident or abrupt stop. For larger dogs, if a carrier is not possible, a seatbelt is a great alternative to keep your dog secured to the seat.
If your dogs are anything like mine, if given the opportunity, would climb up front to help co-pilot, which can be quite distracting and dangerous. If your dog has never worn a seatbelt or harness before, have them wear it around the house a few times so they get used to how it feels.
Car travel can also stir up some unwelcomed or unanticipated symptoms in our pets. Some animals can get car sick or very nervous and anxious in the car. If your pet gets car sick, there are medications we can prescribe to prevent nausea before it starts. It is usually helpful to not feed your pet before getting in the car, so their stomach isn’t full if they get nauseous.
The most common motion sickness medication prescribed lasts about 24 hours so it should cover the whole trip. Car and traveling anxiety are a little harder to manage in the short term but if you prepare ahead of time, you can certainly ease it for you pet. Start small by making the car a fun and positive place. This can be as simple as giving your dog treats for just getting in the car, without it running.
You could also put your pets’ favorite toy in the car and have them fetch it. I have heard of owners sitting in the car in the driveway without it running and giving treats or praise while the dog is sitting with them. Once your dog is accustomed to that, you can put them in, turn the car on, give treats and then turn the car off.
This pattern continues with increasing time in the car, trips down the driveway, trips through the neighborhood, gradually getting your pet used to the car so their anxiety decreases. There are also medications that can aid in anxiety for longer trips or really nervous animals. You can schedule an appointment with your veterinarian to figure out what works best for your family.
If you are sending your dog or cat to a boarding facility while traveling, I would have them visit for day care or short stays, if possible, so your pet can get used to the facility as well as the staff. I would also recommend bringing your pets own food so that there are as few changes as possible when they go to the boarding facility.
If you have any questions about how to best acclimate your pet to travel or any concerns, please call your veterinarian, as a team we can come up with a plan to best suit your family and make your travel as easy as possible.
Dr. Hunter Hamblen is a veterinarian with Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care
in Amissville.