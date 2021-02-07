ASK THE VETS: Counsel on traveling with your pets

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of our normal travel plans have been halted or delayed. Eventually, we will all get back to normal, and that will probably include traveling.

Traveling can include taking our pets or having them stay at a boarding facility. I will go over some tips and things to prepare ahead of time, so that when the time comes, it will be a smooth process.

If traveling by car, make sure your dog or cat has proper restraint systems or a carrier to keep them from moving around too much while you are driving. For cats and small dogs, the safest way for them to travel in a vehicle is in a carrier on the floor or in the back of a van or SUV where it is flat. If possible, securing the carrier to the floor is best in case of an accident or abrupt stop. For larger dogs, if a carrier is not possible, a seatbelt is a great alternative to keep your dog secured to the seat.

If your dogs are anything like mine, if given the opportunity, would climb up front to help co-pilot, which can be quite distracting and dangerous. If your dog has never worn a seatbelt or harness before, have them wear it around the house a few times so they get used to how it feels.

