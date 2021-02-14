ASK THE VETS: Helping your cat age gracefully

As a child, I spent uncounted hours with horses. I studied lameness and its relationship to conformation. I learned how to see and interpret small changes in cadence, head movements, a toe drag. As I became a veterinarian, this background proved extremely helpful to me when I examine lame or painful dogs. It has, however, provided very little insight into cats!

We know that cats have the same age-related changes as humans, horses, dogs and many other animals. There is clear evidence that cats get arthritis and other degenerative problems. The challenge is knowing when these changes happen, how to assess these changes, and—ultimately—how to treat these changes.

Cats are small, very graceful and acrobatic in their motions, and typically unwilling to display any suggestion of weakness. So discomfort and limping are difficult to evaluate, or even see. Palpating cats’ feet and legs can be a complete fight, and many cats do not show pain when sore joints are moved—unlike dogs. X-rays can show bony changes in cats, but often do not detect problems with the cartilage lining the bones in the joint.