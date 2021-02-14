ASK THE VETS: Helping your cat age gracefully

As a child, I spent uncounted hours with horses. I studied lameness and its relationship to conformation. I learned how to see and interpret small changes in cadence, head movements, a toe drag. As I became a veterinarian, this background proved extremely helpful to me when I examine lame or painful dogs. It has, however, provided very little insight into cats!
We know that cats have the same age-related changes as humans, horses, dogs and many other animals. There is clear evidence that cats get arthritis and other degenerative problems. The challenge is knowing when these changes happen, how to assess these changes, and—ultimately—how to treat these changes.
Cats are small, very graceful and acrobatic in their motions, and typically unwilling to display any suggestion of weakness. So discomfort and limping are difficult to evaluate, or even see. Palpating cats’ feet and legs can be a complete fight, and many cats do not show pain when sore joints are moved—unlike dogs. X-rays can show bony changes in cats, but often do not detect problems with the cartilage lining the bones in the joint.
So, one of the most important advocates for aging cats are their owners. Owners can notice very early changes in activity, movement, and behavior. Most cat owners see their cats as members of their family, and spend a lot of time with them. These owners give cats have a voice to the veterinarian.
One big tool the veterinarian has, in addition to owner input, is the evaluation of Body Condition Score and well as Muscle Condition Score, which are evaluated during an exam. Both of these values are important during your cat’s life.
Body Condition Score has to do with the actual weight, and how the body is shaped in relation to that weight. One 13-pound cat, for example, may have a trim waist, easily palpable ribs and significant muscling, while another may have significant muscling but no waist and no palpable ribs. One is overweight; the other is not.
Added to that is a Muscle Condition Score. Overweight cats can have low muscle scores, and thin cats can have normal muscle scores. Using both values guides your veterinarian in deciding on treatments for arthritis and skeletal pain as your cat ages. Losing lean muscle occurs with significant arthritis in cats, and can be indicative of underlying diseases.
Treating arthritis and muscle loss can be a challenge with cats. There are many supplements and medications that may help cats as they develop these problems. An individual approach is best.
Avoiding arthritis begins in early life and can be very easy. Working to maintain a healthy weight, encouragement of regular movement and activity, and addressing any changes when first noticed may significantly improve the quality of life for cats.
There are easy changes you can use to help cats age gracefully. Teach them to use toys where they have to hunt to find some of their food, or solve problems to get treats. This not only engages their minds, it keeps them active. Raise food and water bowls to decrease the stress on shoulders and front legs from eating and drinking. Make sure there is always easy access into and out of litter boxes.
As they get older, there are other changes that will make their lives easier and their bodies more comfortable. Do not hesitate to have these discussions with your veterinarian. Your cat is unique, and there are unique ways to help them.
Dr. Betty Myers is a veterinarian with Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville.